LEMONCHELLO is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. LEMONCHELLO is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us LEMONCHELLO effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. LEMONCHELLO is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid strain (60% Indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Sunset Sherbet X Girl Scout Cookies X another unknown strain.

