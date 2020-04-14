Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. The effect is highly euphoric. Just a few puffs are enough to induce the happiest mental state that you have never experienced in a while. All your body muscles will be relaxed, which escalates to a couchlock. On the contrary, some users have reported an increased level of creativity and energy to get something done.

Show more