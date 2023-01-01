Lime green and vibrant, Royal Purple crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. Vigorous vegetative growth allows for a hearty infrastructure, resulting in multiple large, fragrant, THC-encrusted “castle” colas. You can veg it longer than most plants, as it only stretches about 15-25% after entering the flowering cycle.

