Skywalker is a popular strain across the United States, a hybrid that is a below-average strain in terms of potency. But it makes up for that with its mellow body high and mental clarity, plus a pleasing aroma and flavor. Mazar x Blueberry, also known as "Skywalker Kush," "Sky OG," or simply "Skywalker" is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep.

Show more