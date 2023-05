Vermont Landrace Skunk has Lots of chem and skunk terpenes recombined to make some absolute skunky fire. Gas, skunk, grape notes best describe these plants. Skunks blend genes from across the globe. The Cali breeder took it to the Netherlands, where it became an international sensation. The original Skunk #1 is an Afghani x Colombian Gold x Acapulco Gold cross created by legendary Sam the Skunkman in the 1970s.

Show more