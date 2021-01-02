Willie Nelson is a mostly sativa cannabis strain. The plants are sativa in their growing characteristics and should flower between 10 and 14 weeks. Flowers will be large but somewhat dense. Willie Nelson is an F1 hybrid of Vietnamese Black and Highland Nepali created by breeder Reeferman Genetics. The cultivar was reportedly named for the famous country singer because it’s his flower of choice, though this is unconfirmed. According to Pacific Seed Bank, Willie Nelson features sweet, woodsy, and citrus flavor profile along with averages of 22% THC and 3-10% CBD

Show more