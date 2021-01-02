About this product
Willie Nelson effects
99 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
