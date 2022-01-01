CBG crystals 97%, pure Cannabigerol



Our CBG crystals are 97% pure, making it the purest form of Cannabigerol available. It is a crystalline, powdered product containing almost exclusively Cannabigerol, as well as traces of other cannabinoids and terpenes. The CBG comes from European certified cannabis plants. The crystals are produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion.



About CBG crystals

Our CBG crystals are 100% natural. They contain 0% THC and are manufactured in the EU. The crystals are obtained from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis sativa L.). You can add the crystals to your food or possibly (thick) drinks. In addition, they are ideal for the preparation of oil. They are completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.



What do the CBG crystals look like?

The pure CBG crystals look like powdered sugar. It is a type of powdered sugar, so it is very easy to use and can be mixed, for example with cannabis if you want to smoke a joint.



Use of CBG crystals:

Many people use the CBG crystals in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. You can also mix the crystals with cannabis flowers. Also in oil or wax bongs you can use the CBG crystals. Some users use them for tinctures, or in smoothies or other foods. If you want to have a particularly strong effect, let the crystals melt under the tongue. This allows the mucous membranes in the mouth absorb the CBG, so that it comes quickly to a strong effect.