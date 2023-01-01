Bred by Seed Junky Genetics in California, Animal Face is an ultra-potent, flavourful sativa dominant hybrid created through crossing the Face Off OG clone and Animal Mints male. Our version of Animal Face was selected out of 100 different phenos, not only for its high potency and terpene profile, but also because of its unique flavours of walnut cake and pine. As with all of our products, this strain is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured for a minimum of 14 days.

