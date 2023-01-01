Bred by Seed Junky Genetics in California, Animal Face is an ultra-potent, flavourful sativa dominant hybrid created through crossing the Face Off OG clone and Animal Mints male. Our version of Animal Face was selected out of 100 different phenos, not only for its high potency and terpene profile, but also because of its unique flavours of walnut cake and pine. As with all of our products, this strain is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured for a minimum of 14 days.
About this strain
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.