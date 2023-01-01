This incredibly smooth smoke has a strong aroma of gas, backed by flavours of lemon and cake.



Bred by Seed Junky Genetics in California, Animal Face is an ultra-potent, flavourful sativa-dominant hybrid. Our version of Animal Face was selected out of 100 different phenotypes, not only for its potency and terpene profile but also because of its unique flavours of lemon and cake. Our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, and slow cold cured. Carmel pre-rolls are made with whole flower, never trim. Each pre-roll is hand-filled, twisted, packaged and non-irradiated.

Show more