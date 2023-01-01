This incredibly smooth smoke has a strong aroma of gas, backed by flavours of lemon and cake.
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics in California, Animal Face is an ultra-potent, flavourful sativa-dominant hybrid. Our version of Animal Face was selected out of 100 different phenotypes, not only for its potency and terpene profile but also because of its unique flavours of lemon and cake. Our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, and slow cold cured. Carmel pre-rolls are made with whole flower, never trim. Each pre-roll is hand-filled, twisted, packaged and non-irradiated.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.