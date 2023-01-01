At Carmel, making a great pre-roll means starting off with top-shelf whole flower, and producing in small batches for the perfect smoking experience. Each of our pre rolls is hand filled into a slim cone and packaged in a glass tube with a cork top. High Fructose Corn Syrup is an indica dominant strain, which we pheno hunted in house. Bred by Full Moon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a cross of GMO x OZ Kush with golf ball, purple marbled buds. This strain boasts an initially offensive and funky aroma with a savory finish.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.