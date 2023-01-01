At Carmel, making a great pre-roll means starting off with top-shelf whole flower, and producing in small batches for the perfect smoking experience. Each of our pre rolls is hand filled into a slim cone and packaged in a glass tube with a cork top. Hot Ch33tos is a cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz, and was one of our winners from our most recent pheno hunt. When first opening your bag, expect to find dense, light green buds with an intense aroma of gas followed by a pleasant berry jam and sour finish.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.