At Carmel, making a great pre-roll means starting off with top-shelf whole flower, and producing in small batches for the perfect smoking experience. Each of our pre rolls is hand filled into a slim cone and packaged in a glass tube with a cork top. Hot Ch33tos is a cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz, and was one of our winners from our most recent pheno hunt. When first opening your bag, expect to find dense, light green buds with an intense aroma of gas followed by a pleasant berry jam and sour finish.

