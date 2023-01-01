At Carmel, making a great pre-roll means starting off with top-shelf whole flower, and producing in small batches for the perfect smoking experience. Each of our pre rolls is hand filled into a slim cone and packaged in a glass tube with a cork top. Three of our latest flavours, conveniently available in infused pre roll format. Made exclusively with whole flower and our in-house, solventless ice water hash. Produced in small batches and packaged in a glass tube.

