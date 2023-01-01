Washed and pressed in house, our traditional hash is aromatic, sticky and malleable. Each release is made in small batches from rotating lots and rolled by hand, temple ball style. To finish, we age our hash for at least three months and package it into a glass jar to ensure it’s perfectly preserved. 100% solventless, free of any add oils or botanical terpenes.
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.