CBG Vape Cartridge by CBD For The People. Try our new cannabigerol (CBG) with unrivaled uncut full-spectrum CBD wax. With a 2:1 ratio of CBD to CBG.



Cannabigerol (CBG) is the parent molecule of all the goodies that come out of the hemp plant, and it has at least as much promise as CBD. We’ve seen it work as an anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and neuroprotective chemical in preliminary studies. As always, the scientists are shouting their chorus line of “more research is needed,” but that didn’t stop us with CBD and it sure won’t stop us now!



Also, let’s be clear – CBG has been an important player in all of our full-spectrum hemp products from day one, so it’s not exactly “new.” The difference is we’ve now shoved a WHOLE BUNCH of it into a spiffy new version of our never-duplicated X3 cartridge. Give this a whirl and see what this incredible cannabinoid can do when cranked up to 11!

