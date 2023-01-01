What are the different types of THC vape pens?

Weed vape pens come in a variety of shapes, styles, and sizes. The best vape pen for you depends entirely on your preferred cannabis starting material. In most dispensaries, you will find three different types of vape pens, including: Oil vape pens (refillable or prefilled)

Dry herb vape pens

Dab pens If you decide to buy an THC oil pen, know that there are two primary options: prefilled and refillable. Pre-filled oil pens are single use and can be bought at a dispensary. Refillable oil pens are advantageous because they can be used over again and are regarded as better for the environment.



For vaping flower, you will want a dry herb vaporizer. If you only smoke wax, you can buy a dab pen.



You can also buy a weed vape online at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at your local dispensary or order for delivery.