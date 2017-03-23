CBD Hempindica's 300mg Organic Wheatgrass Powder (Shots). Wheatgrass is an excellent source of nutrition including vitamins and minerals. Our Wheatgrass powder is 30x stronger than tray grown wheatgrass shots.



Supports overall Health and Wellness

Supports healthy immune and detoxification process

Supports Body Alkalinity

Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies

Infused with 300mg CBD, 10mg CBD per shot of wheatgrass