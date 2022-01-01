1 or 2 pound active closed loop bi directional extractor system with dewaxer column and recovery tank. Each system is made from stainless steel with a mirror polished finish. list of parts included in photos. Recovery pump is not included. If this kit is not exactly what you need feel free to contact us. We accept custom orders.
