It’s time to embark on a vaping adventure like no other! With our Nautilus Churchwarden Stem Kit, you have the power to transform your vaping experience into a world of playfulness and mystery. This kit includes two Churchwarden stems – one short and one long stem. With the included adapter, you can seamlessly connect these elegant stems to your Nautilus Sherlock dry herb vaporizer. Immerse yourself in the ultimate vaping indulgence as the Churchwarden stems cool down the vapor, ensuring a smooth and delightful puff every time!



CHURCHWARDEN HISTORY:



Churchwarden pipes were popular with England’s upper-classes and were even then associated with leisure. The extra length of stem required little movement when smoking in an armchair, and it was thought to produce a cooler smoke, as the smoke had to travel a great distance from the bowl to the mouthpiece. As early pipes were crafted from clay instead of briar, the working class tended to smoke shorter pipes, as they had less of a chance of breaking while laboring. Clay Churchwarden pipes were also popular in alehouses and taverns, where they were provided for paying customers to enjoy when drinking, eating, and socializing.



Just like its history, the exact manner in which the Churchwarden received its name is difficult to determine, though there are numerous tales. One tale traces the name’s origins to the watchmen, or “churchwardens,” who would guard churches at night. These wardens required a clear line of vision to fully survey the church’s grounds, so they smoked long-stemmed pipes to stay vigilant without distraction.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Adapter supports any Churchwarden stem with 10.4mm diameter connector

- Stems can be used with or without a pod inserted in the Nautilus chamber.



PACKAGE CONTENTS:



1 – Churchwarden 10.4mm adapter

1 – Churchwarden black stem – long (195mm / 7.68″)

1 – Churchwarden black stem – short (75mm / 2.95″)

5 – Replacement O-rings



