About this product
Larry the Purple Alien is an indica-dominant Alien Kush and Larry OG cross from California, It smells of sweet blackberries, fresh soil, pine, with a hint of menthol. The flavour is subtle but tart, and slightly spicy - a delicate peak with a subsequent deep, earthy descent. Rich in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. With more than 90% total cannabinoid content in each cartridge, it's a potent, full-spectrum experience coming from only pure, refined cannabis and cannabis-derived terpenes - no additives. Ideal for the discerning cannabis connoisseur who craves high potency, but looks for enhanced flavour, smell, and smoothness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!