Larry the Purple Alien is an indica-dominant Alien Kush and Larry OG cross from California, It smells of sweet blackberries, fresh soil, pine, with a hint of menthol. The flavour is subtle but tart, and slightly spicy - a delicate peak with a subsequent deep, earthy descent. Rich in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. With more than 90% total cannabinoid content in each cartridge, it's a potent, full-spectrum experience coming from only pure, refined cannabis and cannabis-derived terpenes - no additives. Ideal for the discerning cannabis connoisseur who craves high potency, but looks for enhanced flavour, smell, and smoothness.