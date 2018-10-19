Sour Lemon, also known as "Sour Lemon OG" and "OG Sour Lemon," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period. Sour Lemon was originally bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds.