Sour Lemon, also known as "Sour Lemon OG" and "OG Sour Lemon," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period. Sour Lemon was originally bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
