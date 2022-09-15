About this product
The Micro Batch facility houses and cultivates exclusive genetics that are released in limited drops,
province by province.
About this brand
Cookies Canada
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.