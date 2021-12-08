You reap what you sow. That’s why this strain is grown in living soil—a system with an active microbiology that promotes biodiversity. It’s the way plants grow in nature, and we like to get a little wild. We hand trim this flower, then dry and cure it for 21 days. Mendo Breath Hybrid is bringing you a sweet, citrus flavour, with a spicy, earthy finish. Enjoy it any way you like.