COVE
COVE™ Reflect™ Oil
About this product
Reflect™ tincture oil is made from a proprietary, ethanol-free CO2 extraction method using an indoor-grown hybrid strain blended with MCT oil. This strain’s terpene-rich profile includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
