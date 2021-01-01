Loading…
Logo for the brand COVE

COVE

COVE™ Reflect™ Oil

About this product

Reflect™ tincture oil is made from a proprietary, ethanol-free CO2 extraction method using an indoor-grown hybrid strain blended with MCT oil. This strain’s terpene-rich profile includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.

CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid

MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
