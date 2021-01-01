COVE
COVE™ Rest™ Pre-rolls
About this product
Rest™ is an indica-dominant strain that pairs well with evenings in and nightcaps before bed. Its aroma profile is a complex blend of earthiness with notes of citrus and vanilla – a blend that can be attributed to the terpenes limonene and linalool.
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
TASTE / AROMA:
Earthy, Citrus, Vanilla
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
TASTE / AROMA:
Earthy, Citrus, Vanilla
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!