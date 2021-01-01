COVE
COVE™ Revive™ Pre-rolls
About this product
Revive™ is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that pairs well with day-time activities and self-rejuvenation. Its sweet aroma comes with hints of earthy and minty herbal notes that can be attributed to the terpenes beta-caryophyllene, humulene and limonene.
CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene
TASTE / AROMA:
Minty, Sweet, Earthy
CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene
TASTE / AROMA:
Minty, Sweet, Earthy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!