COVE

COVE

COVE™ Revive™ Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Revive™ cannabis pen contains premium THC extract with a unique taste experience boasting all-natural terpene-rich flavours. Based on a sativa-dominant hybrid strain with mint, sweet and earthy flavour notes.

CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa Hybrid

MAIN TERPENES:
Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Humulene

TASTE / AROMA:
Mint, Sweet, Earthy
