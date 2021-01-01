COVE
COVE™ Revive™ Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Revive™ cannabis pen contains premium THC extract with a unique taste experience boasting all-natural terpene-rich flavours. Based on a sativa-dominant hybrid strain with mint, sweet and earthy flavour notes.
CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Humulene
TASTE / AROMA:
Mint, Sweet, Earthy
