Logo for the brand COVE

COVE

COVE™ Reflect™ Cartridge 0.5g

Product rating:

About this product

Reflect™ cannabis pen contains premium THC extract with a unique taste experience boasting all-natural terpene-rich flavours. Based on a hybrid strain with apple, citrus, pine and pepper flavour notes.

CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid

MAIN TERPENES:
Linalool, Bisabolol, Pinene

TASTE / AROMA:
Apple, Citrus, Pine, Pepper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!