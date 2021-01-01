COVE
Rest Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
High-THC strain with citrusy, earthy, and vanilla aromas. Non-irradiated. Rest by COVE™ is a proprietary, indoor-grown, terpene-rich, indica strain similar to Pink Kush and Bubba Kush. Its frosty trichomes and pink/orange hairs form dense flowers that are hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and non-irradiated. Rest's citrus, earthy, vanilla aroma is attributed to the strain's terpene profile, which includes limonene.
