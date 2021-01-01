Loading…
Logo for the brand COVE

COVE

COVE™ Rest™ Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Rest™ cannabis pen contains premium THC extract with a unique taste experience boasting all-natural terpene-rich flavours. Based on an indica-dominant strain with Earl Grey tea, vanilla and earthy flavour notes.

CLASSIFICATION:
Indica

MAIN TERPENES:
Terpinolene, Humulene, Linalool

TASTE / AROMA:
Earl Grey tea, Earthy, Vanilla
