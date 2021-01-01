COVE
COVE™ Rest™ Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Rest™ cannabis pen contains premium THC extract with a unique taste experience boasting all-natural terpene-rich flavours. Based on an indica-dominant strain with Earl Grey tea, vanilla and earthy flavour notes.
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica
MAIN TERPENES:
Terpinolene, Humulene, Linalool
TASTE / AROMA:
Earl Grey tea, Earthy, Vanilla
