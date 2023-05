Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.



Blueberry Mac (Strain Blend: Ebony Ivory, Solomon Grundy, Sweet Pink)

Indica / TAC: 97% / THC: 93.4%)



The perfect well-balanced sativa strain, Ebony & Ivory brings on high flying and energizing effects that soon fade into a sense of calm and ease. You'll feel an almost immediate onset of uplifted racy euphoria that fills you with a tingly sense of almost frenzied energy. You'll be up and moving before you know it, almost anxious with the amount of energy flowing through you. This frenzy will soon begin to ebb and flow, replaced with a buzzing sense of calm and ease that doesn't damper your energy level in the slightest.



Solomon Grundy Strain is a hybrid strain from Dark Horse Genetics. It’s crossed between two well loved parent strains, MAC and Bruce Banner. Effects may include an uplifted and euphoric mood, enhanced creativity, and a steady and even high from beginning to end. A great strain choice for daytime use and creative endeavors of all kinds!



Sweet Pink by crossing a Pink Champagne mother with an F4 Blueberry father. It puts out a grape bubblegum flavor and a high that puts consumers into a state of bliss. This strain brings on the munchies while leaving your head in the clouds.

Show more