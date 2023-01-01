Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.

Cherry Chip (Strain Blend: Rainbow Chip & Cherry Pie)

Indica Dominant

TAC: 90.31% / THC: 87.80%



Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.



Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity chocolate flavor with hints of minty herbs and sour citrus, too. The aroma is very fruity and sweet with an herbal chocolatey overtone that is almost like a bowl of sweet chocolate mint ice cream. The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You'll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into.





