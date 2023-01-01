We mix 🔥 strains into the the cleanest, strongest, tastiest blends – heating and whipping into truly one-of-a-kind concentrate.

------------------------------------------------

How to Consume Concentrates



Jumping into the world of concentrates can add a whole new layer to your cannabis experience, but with it comes a fair amount of new information to absorb. Even after you’ve gotten a grasp on all the different kinds of concentrates, you still need to brush up on the best way to consume dabs.

Although it’s not wildly different from smoking or vaping flower, there are some things you’ll want to know about these super potent weed products before you start toking up.



To help you with that, take a look at this simple guide to the various methods you can employ when consuming concentrates.



What Is a Cannabis Concentrate?

Cannabis concentrates are a type of product created by extracting the best chemical compounds from the cannabis plant and collecting them into one super-concentrated place. Various methods of extraction result in a number of concentrates that are distinguished primarily by their consistency and their potency.



What sets concentrates apart from other cannabis products is their incredible flavor profile and their high THC content.

These products are loaded with terpenes, which are responsible for providing not only weed but countless other plants with their flavors and aromas. They also pack in the THC and other psychoactive cannabinoids, which take the high they provide to another level.



The Different Ways to Enjoy Concentrates

There are many options for experiencing the power of cannabis concentrates, some of which involve vaporizing them and others which involve blending them into some more traditional smoking methods.



Add Wax to a Joint

If you’re into the most traditional of all smoking methods, you can spice it up with a bit of wax fairly easily. All you need to do is lay out the paper, sprinkle in some ground-up flower, and then add in some wax.



If you’ve got a concentrate with a crumbly consistency, that can mean just breaking it up and sprinkling it on, but if it's sticky, you’ll have to roll it up into a thin little snake-like tube, lay it across the weed, and then roll.



Vape It

If your weapon of choice is a vaporizer, you can add your concentrates to it with no problem. You don’t want to overdo it, though, as the concentrates are super powerful, and vaporizers are incredibly efficient. Grab a dab tool, apply a small amount to the coil, and you can start vaping that super flavorful, extra-powerful stuff at your leisure.



Pack It into a Bowl or Bong

You can essentially smoke concentrates in the same way you smoke flower; only you don’t want to do it all on its own as torching concentrates with a direct flame will burn away some of the THC and terpenes that make them so special.

Instead, create a concentrate sandwich with a layer of flower on the bottom, dabs in the middle, and more flower on top.



Dab Rig

The most popular way to enjoy concentrates is probably the dab rig. These glass pieces are similar to a bong or bubbler, but they use what is called a dab nail to vaporize the concentrates rather than burn them. You heat up the dab nail, hold a bit of concentrate up to it using a dab tool, and then inhale.



The Hot Knife Method

This may seem like more of a parlor trick than an actual method of consuming concentrates, but it can be quite useful in a pinch when you’re lacking a dab rig or other smoking device. You simply heat up a butter knife over the stove and then hold a dab to it with a dabber tool and inhale. It can be wasteful and potentially dangerous, though, so you probably want to seek alternative methods first.



Make Some Edibles

Edibles offer a whole different experience with cannabinoids, and concentrate edibles are one of the most effective ways to achieve it.

Make sure to use a highly rated recipe that explicitly incorporates concentrates, though, because you really don’t want to be eyeballing it with these expensive and super strong products. Overdoing it on the edibles can be a real learning experience.



Be Sure You’re Prepared for the Concentrate Experience

Cannabis concentrates are not the ideal method for beginners or even for the lightly experienced, as they are much stronger than even the strongest weed strain. If you choose to try them out, be aware of just how potent they are so that you can ensure a positive experience. Start low, go slow, and enjoy.





Show more