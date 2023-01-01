Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.

Grandaddy Diesel (Strain Blend: Cherry Pie & Biodiesel)

Hybrid

TAC: 91.76% / THC: 88.1%



Looking for an all-purpose, all-day flower for your daily wellness routine? Look no further than Cherry Pie OG — this strain of contested origins is nevertheless ideal for the consumer requiring some soothing, but without all that couch-lock. Its impressive lineage is sure to delight cannabis lovers of all types.



This hard-hitting award-winner has become known in cannabis enthusiast circles for its potency and its gassy pungency. Bio-Diesel is a strain that has become a consistent option for those consumers that are looking to ease their mind as well as their body. Fast-acting relief is never too far away with this tasty selection.

Show more