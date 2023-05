Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.



Modified Punch (Single Strain)

Indica / TAC: 92.47% / THC: 89.12%



Modified Punch is a cross between the infamous Purple Punch and GMO. Two incredibly potent strains in contrast to their respective strain families, this new offspring can be considered a hybrid, though most regular smokers would likely agree its effects are much closer to indica dominance.

