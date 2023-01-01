Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.



Mr.Slice (Strain Blend: White Knuckles, Kush Mints)

Indica / TAC: 97.88% / THC: 95.53%



White Knuckles packs a soothing high and a delicious flavor into each and every toke. The high starts almost as soon as you exhale, settling quickly into the brain with a heady sense of calm that has you feeling super unfocused and out of touch with reality, although pretty undeniably happy about it. A slowly creeping body high comes next, beginning as a tingle in the back of the neck and spine before inching its way forward throughout your entire body. This bud has a sweet and fruity banana berry flavor with a spicy and nutty gassy aroma to match.



Kush mints has beautiful airy forest green nugs with minty green undertones, thin orange hairs and a super thick, frosty coating of sparkling platinum-white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each glittering little nugget, aromas of woody pine and spicy black coffee are released. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet yet spicy black coffee taste accented by just a hint of woodiness. The Kush Mints high is just as delicious, with soothing, full-bodied effects that will have both mind and body feeling fully relaxed and free of any aches or pains. You'll feel your mind lift into a state of hazy euphoria while your body begins to settle into a deeply calm physical state of pure relaxation and ease. A light sense of hunger accompanies these soothing effects, leaving you reaching for anything in sight to snack on.

