Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.

Sweet Mints Wax

Strains: Mint Chocolate Chip x Grease Monkey + Sweet Tooth

Indica Dominant

TAC: 91.57% / THC: 89.16%



This unique hybrid combines two uncommon lineages that intertwine a sweet eucalyptus profile with an earthy-gassy one. Monkey Mints puts out a skunky gas and chemmy terpene profile that will make your nose hairs curl. With Original Glue and Cookies and Cream in its lineage, this strain will definitely put you in the couch with a full body buzz.



Sweet tooth is a indica marijuana strain providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Growers say the colas on this strain are candy-coated with trichomes.

