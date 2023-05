Limited edition Crispy Commission wax. Grab 'em- before they're gone.



Tropic Trainwreck (Strain Blend: Jungle Cake Shake, Purple Trainwreck, Cookie Cake)

Hybrid / TAC: 90.33% / THC: 88.23%



Jungle Cake is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. Jungle Cake effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression.



Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia.



Originating from the legendary OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies, comes Cookie Cake. This Indica-dominant strain has dense dark green buds and orange pistils. An earthy, pine aroma is followed by an earthy, diesel taste. This strain may provide a relaxing and relieving sensation.

