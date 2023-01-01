Cherry Punch is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry-AK47 with Purple Punch. Cherry Punch is often recommended for addressing symptoms of depression, providing pain relief, and alleviating anxiety. Its specific genetic lineage and terpene profile suggest it may offer potential benefits for individuals with these conditions.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing Marylanders premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.