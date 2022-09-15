Dab Bods Orange Hill Shatter Infused Pre Rolls are a new twist on a popular form of concentrate mixed with the most convenient form of flower. Featuring a 3 pack of pre-rolls combined with delicate fragments of shatter, these easy to consume pre-rolls are sure to impress. Offering full spectrum shatter already known for being popular and potent, this indica leaning strain is recognized for its sweet, smooth and tangy citrus flavour. The parental genetics are a perfect combination of Orange Kush and Juicy Fruit. Using Butane Hydrocarbon extraction techniques and some of our most popular Ontario grown flower, we bring to you a synergistic pack with some potent entourage effects seen only in full spectrum products.