About this product
Daily Special OG Kush vapes deliver high-THC distillate and an earthy, pine flavour derived from all-natural terpenes.
Daily Special OG Kush vapes are a high-value cannabis product, delivering high-THC for low prices. All-natural terpenes derived from great quality cannabis create a distinctively earthy pine aroma and flavour. A large cartridge size (0.5 g) makes for a lo
About this brand
Daily Special
There’s an all-new value brand on the menu, and it’s the Daily Special—two consistent, high-THC strains that get the job done day in, day out. We’re talking great bud, and it’s always on special. High never cost so low.