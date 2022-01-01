About this product
~ 99+% Pure CBD Isolate!
~ Contains 0% THC!
~ Derived entirely from American grown NON-GMO hemp oil!
~ Independent 3rd party batch testing to ensure quality control and full transparency!
~ Comes in slab form for consumption convenience!
~ Legal in all 50 states, Canada, Australia and Europe!
~ Contains 0% THC!
~ Derived entirely from American grown NON-GMO hemp oil!
~ Independent 3rd party batch testing to ensure quality control and full transparency!
~ Comes in slab form for consumption convenience!
~ Legal in all 50 states, Canada, Australia and Europe!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!