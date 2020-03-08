* Genuine CCELL *

250+ puffs per charge

Ceramic heating element

Micro-USB rechargeable

550mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery

Stealthy breathing LED indicator

Buttonless inhale activation

Standard 510 threading

Easy magnetic connection for vape cartridges

Comes with charger and magnetic adaptors for cartridges

Aluminum alloy housing

42mm x 55mm x 12.8mm



CCELL PALMS ARE DESIGNED TO BE USED WITH CCELL CARTRIDGES – WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE FUNCTIONALITY WITH ANY OTHER TYPE OF CARTRIDGE.