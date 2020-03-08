About this product
* Genuine CCELL *
250+ puffs per charge
Ceramic heating element
Micro-USB rechargeable
550mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery
Stealthy breathing LED indicator
Buttonless inhale activation
Standard 510 threading
Easy magnetic connection for vape cartridges
Comes with charger and magnetic adaptors for cartridges
Aluminum alloy housing
42mm x 55mm x 12.8mm
CCELL PALMS ARE DESIGNED TO BE USED WITH CCELL CARTRIDGES – WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE FUNCTIONALITY WITH ANY OTHER TYPE OF CARTRIDGE.
About this brand
DC ALCHEMY
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience.
Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging
