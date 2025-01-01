These awesome little sour bites have 10mg THC and 10mg CBN in each piece, the perfect little bedtime snack!



Have you ever had a bad experience with edibles? We have too!

We figured out that improper dosing can take what should be a great experience and make it very unpleasant!



After working in culinary and having quite a bit of knowledge in the MMJ world, we decided to DEFI the industry. We wanted to make an edible that hits quickly, and is consistently dosed, all while maintaining incredible taste.



All of our products are made with all natural ingredients always, no food dies, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives.



Vegan and Gluten free!