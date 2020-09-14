About this product
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking.
Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
About this brand
Deluxe Leaf
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive
synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.
