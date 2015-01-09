Dr Krippling Incredible Bulk Feminised Cannabis Seeds
80% Indica / 20% Sativa
THC: Up to 24%
Yield Indoor: 7-8 weeks - 600-1000 gr/m2
Yield Outdoor: Beg – mid Sept - 800 -1500 gr. per plant
A great choice to unwind at the end of the day - Relaxing High.
Ideally needs to be switched to flower before it is 2 feet tall, or else it can be difficult to maintain indoors.
Almost impossible to hurt Incredible Bulk Cannabis Seeds, this cannabis plant can take a huge range of ph / nutrient fluctuations, withstands extremes in heat and moisture, and joyfully devours any CO2 enhancement.
These Cannabis Seeds create a cannabis plant that mutates and adapts to its environment, one perfectly grown, big plant can produce up to the same yield of twenty plants of normal size.
Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.
Incredible Bulk effects
