About this product
Focus V Carta Sport
The CARTA SPORT introduces a fresh aesthetic with one-button simplicity, perfect for quick, on-the-go sessions. It supports the full line of INTELLI-CORE® atomizers and debuts the all-new CARTA CONNECT, a removable silicone airpath that makes cleaning effortless and opens up a new world of compatibility and customization.
-UP TO 50 DABS PER CHARGE
-CARTA CONNECT
-CONTROL STICK
-INTELLI-CORE® COMPATIBLE
-CARTA GLASS COMPATIBLE
-BLUETOOTH ENABLED
-V REWARDS
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
Water resistant Carrying Case with Shoulder Strap, Silicone Stopper, Loading Tool, Cleaning Swabs, Cleaning Wipes and Owners Manual.
Description
Focus V CARTA Sport
The CARTA Sport is Focus V’s new version of the CARTA Classic. This new electric dab rig has great new accessories. This includes the CARTA Connect and a Control Stick. It also comes with a bigger battery and a Black CARTA Glass Top.
The new, removable CARTA Connect is an air path system that enhances the airflow when you inhale. It fixes reclaim issues to help you get the most from your product. It also makes cleaning your device easier as it is completely removable. We have attached a photo below for reference.
The air path (CARTA Connect) is removable for simple cleaning. You can put it in the freezer for 10 minutes and use the Loading Tool to scrape off any leftover concentrates.
The Sport also has a new Control Stick. It includes a carb cap for better airflow and taste.
This design heats the product better than before. They make the stick from strong glass and add textured silicone for a better grip. The Control Stick works with all Intelli-Core atomizers and all tethers.
The CARTA Sport has one button, so you don’t need an OLED screen. The battery is also 35% bigger than the CARTA 2 for more dabs per hour. The software now has a longer battery life of up to 50 days per charge.
Features
Bluetooth enabled
Fully compatible with Intelli-Core atomizers (including MAX)
Compatible with CARTA Glass
Up to 50 dabs per charge
Redeemable V Rewards
Control Stick
CARTA Connect
Comfortable grip
Black glass top
35% larger battery than CARTA 2
Up to 50 dabs per charge
Adjustable presets
Low Power Mode
Includes
1x CARTA Sport Device
1x Intelli-Core Standard Atomizer
1x Owners Manual
1x Black CARTA Glass top
1x Silicone Stopper
Cleaning Wipes
Cleaning Swabs
1x Loading Tool
1x Water Resistant Carrying Case with Strap
Quick Start
Download the Focus V app ‘V Browser’ for custom control.
Click the button 5 times to turn on/off
The device will vibrate, letting you know it is on/off
Double click to start the session
Double click to extend the session by 10 seconds
Single click to end the session
LED will change to orange when heating
Three clicks to cycle through the 5 presets
One click to see which preset you have selected
The LED color will change based on the preset you select
Four clicks will show you the battery light/level
Click four times and hold the fourth click down to enable Low Power Mode
Blue LED: 480°F
Yellow LED: 495°F
Green LED: 515°F
Purple LED: 535°F
Red LED: 565°F
Always read the user manual for proper use and upkeep
Helpful Resources
How to Use CARTA Sport
Download the V Browser App
Product Registration
Tech Specs
Power Supply Built-in Battery
Battery Life 50 Dabs per Charge
Heat Time 30 Seconds
Heat Style Conduction
Temperature 480°F – 565 °F
Use With Concentrates or Dry Herb
Warranty 1 Year with Focus V
Weight 454g
Connectivity Bluetooth
Compatible With CARTA Glass, Intelli-Core Atomizers
