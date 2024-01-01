Quickies | Lemon Royale | 0.35g mini joints 5pk

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Cross of Lemon Tree x (GMO x Triangle Kush) from Swamp Boys Seeds with a palate of clean lemon and gas. The energizing, uplifting effects help with focus and depression. Best for daytime and suitable for novice or experienced consumers.
Your favorite District strains, now in a new 0.35g size. Designed for your on the go schedule, Quickies tins come with 5 mini-joints, perfectly sized for any time of day

Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
