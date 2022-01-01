About this product
Say hi to Divvy THC 30 Oil, formulated with 30mg/mL THC blended with pharmaceutical-grade MCT carrier oil.
THC concentrated into a 30mL bottle! Discover Divvy THC 30 Oil formulated with 30mg/mL THC extracted from Ontario-grown flower and blended with a flavourless pharmaceutical-grade MCT carrier oil. For ingestion only.
