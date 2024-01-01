3peat Fem Seeds

by DNA Genetics
THC —CBD —
About this product

Genetics: Holy Grail Kush x Kosher Kush x RP 43’

Genotype: Mostly indica

Flowering Time:9 weeks

Yield: 14–16 oz./m²

Type: Feminized

Are you in the mood for an easy cultivation experience and loads of indica-dominant buds? Look no further than 3Peat seeds. They deliver premium Kush genes sprinkled with sativa sweetness.

About this brand

Logo for the brand DNA Genetics
DNA Genetics
With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, DNA Genetics has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable Marijuana seed companies in the world.

Our passion and goal of providing the best genetics to growers and hash-makers has driven our success and we continue to live by that principle.

Our commitment to quality, consistency and customer satisfaction is at the core of our breeding program. Each variety has been carefully selected and tested to ensure we are providing you with the highest quality premium marijuana genetics.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004187
