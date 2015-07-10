Loading…
Chocolate Fondue Pre-Rolls 2x0.5g

by DNA Genetics
SativaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

18-24% THC % <0.1% CBD
Chocolate Fondue’s classic funky and robust taste can now be found in a pre-rolled joint. The lab-tested THC cross of Exodus UK Cheese and Chocolope is perfectly rolled up in high-quality paper, lab tested, and ready to go.

About this strain

Picture of Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate Fondue, bred by DNA Genetics, is a sativa-dominant cross that balances the uplifting effects of Chocolope with the relaxing effects and unique flavors of Exodus Cheese. The effects of Chocolate Fondue relax the body and calm the mind into a blissful state of consciousness. Its complex bouquet and sweet flavors make this cannabis strain enjoyable day or night.

Chocolate Fondue effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!