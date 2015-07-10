About this product
Chocolate Fondue’s classic funky and robust taste can now be found in a pre-rolled joint. The lab-tested THC cross of Exodus UK Cheese and Chocolope is perfectly rolled up in high-quality paper, lab tested, and ready to go.
About this strain
Chocolate Fondue, bred by DNA Genetics, is a sativa-dominant cross that balances the uplifting effects of Chocolope with the relaxing effects and unique flavors of Exodus Cheese. The effects of Chocolate Fondue relax the body and calm the mind into a blissful state of consciousness. Its complex bouquet and sweet flavors make this cannabis strain enjoyable day or night.
Chocolate Fondue effects
